128 Vredenburgh Avenue

Come bring your BIG beautiful furniture, this VERY spacious 3 bdrm can handle it! This apartment includes a nice size bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, living room, hallway full bath and formal dining with an Eat in Kitchen! Apartment is top floor and conveniently located across from cross county shopping center! This won't last so have your paperwork ready! Good credit and income required, No pets whatsoever considered, so please don't ask. 1 month rent + 1 month security due at signing of lease. Street parking only. Unit is on a 2nd floor. Heat and hot water included in rent tenant pays own Con Ed (electric and cooking gas). Area rugs must be placed down by tenant on 80% of apt for noise reduction (bedrooms & living room will require area rugs at tenants expense).