128 Vredenburgh Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:35 PM

128 Vredenburgh Avenue

128 Vredenburgh Avenue · (914) 441-0504
Location

128 Vredenburgh Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Come bring your BIG beautiful furniture, this VERY spacious 3 bdrm can handle it! This apartment includes a nice size bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, 2 additional bedrooms, living room, hallway full bath and formal dining with an Eat in Kitchen! Apartment is top floor and conveniently located across from cross county shopping center! This won't last so have your paperwork ready! Good credit and income required, No pets whatsoever considered, so please don't ask. 1 month rent + 1 month security due at signing of lease. Street parking only. Unit is on a 2nd floor. Heat and hot water included in rent tenant pays own Con Ed (electric and cooking gas). Area rugs must be placed down by tenant on 80% of apt for noise reduction (bedrooms & living room will require area rugs at tenants expense).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have any available units?
128 Vredenburgh Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have?
Some of 128 Vredenburgh Avenue's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Vredenburgh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 Vredenburgh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Vredenburgh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue offers parking.
Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have a pool?
No, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Vredenburgh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Vredenburgh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
