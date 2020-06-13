/
/
garden city park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Garden City Park, NY📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
15 6th Avenue
15 6th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 6th Avenue in Garden City Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
10 3rd Avenue
10 3rd Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lovely Updated 1 Bedroom/1Bath Apartment. Updated Efficiency Kitchen with Living Room/Dining Room Combo. Hard Wood Floors
Results within 1 mile of Garden City Park
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Searingtown
1 Unit Available
72 Hamilton Drive
72 Hamilton Drive, Searingtown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Hamilton Drive in Searingtown. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
635 S 12th St
635 South 12th Street, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEW FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN 2nd FLOOR APT. HEAT AND COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED SHARED BACKYARD WASHER/DRYER SHARED DRIVEWAY PARKING NEAR 2 L.I.R.R.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with OSE, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
190 First St
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,075
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located in the heart of Downtown Mineola. Spacious Studio with new hardwood floors. Near Hospital, RR, Buses, Restaurants, Shopping and Courthouses. Laundry room on each floor of building.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
94 Main Street
94 Main Street, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, 4 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Close To Shopping, Restaurants and LIRR.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
Brick Bldg. That is Energy Efficient & Handicapped Accessible. 22 Luxury Units. Built with Kitchen Aid SS Appliances and Granite. Hardwood floors throughout. Covered Parking on Ground Floor for All Apts.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
226 Garfield Avenue
226 Garfield Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd Floor Mineola Apartment. Completely Renovated, Granite Kit with SS appliances. Pull-down Attic for Storage and Washer Dryer. ! Car Driveway Central AC and Heat. Use of the Yard With Patio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
45 Larch Drive
45 Larch Drive, Herricks, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Beautiful Location in Famed Herricks School District #9. Large Split with 3 Ample sized Bedrooms, Home Office, Ample Storage Space, New A/C System, New Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1393 sqft
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Garden City Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Garden City Park area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYNew Hyde Park, NYNorth Hills, NYAlbertson, NYFranklin Square, NY