Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

*LARGE 1 BEDROOM IN REGO PARK WITH AVAILABLE PARKING**APARTMENT FEATURES:*- Stainless Steel Appliances- Hardwood Floors- Large Separate Kitchen- Microwave- Great Closet Space - Large Bedroom*BUILDING AMENITIES:*- Elevator - Laundry- Live in Super- Garage Parking Available - Heat, Hot Water, Cooking Gas Included - Short walking distance to nearest train stationPets up to 25 lbs. are welcome. Up to 2 pets max; Small dogs and cats OK. Message us today for more information and to schedule a showing. livingny113038