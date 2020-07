Amenities

No Fee!



Three family brownstone in Rego Park!



Second floor-No Fee -large 3 bedroom with 2 baths apartment available for immediate occupancy.



Apartment features:

-3 bedrooms/2 baths

-2nd floor walk-up (no elevator)

-Tall ceilings

-Approx. 1,200 SF

-Recess lighting

-Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-Separate dining area

-Queen and king size bedrooms

-Private outdoor space- balcony

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Through wall air conditioners

-Renovated bathrooms (bath tub and stand up shower stall)

-Abundant amount of natural light



Building Features:

-Laundry on site

-Common outdoor space

-Verizon FiOS/Spectrum, electricity and gas are additional.



7 Minutes away to 67th Ave R/M and LIRR, E and F subway lines are nearby as well.



Application Requirements:

Applicants must earn combined 35x rent

Present government issued ID

Last two bank statements

Last two pay stubs

2019 Tax Returns or W-2

Employment Verification Letter (must be dated within last 6 months)