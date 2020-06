Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly Building, Fully Gutted and Renovated, Bright, Sunny and Spacious Three Bedroom Apartment with a Gourmet Eat-In-Kitchen, Marble Bathroom and Hardwood Floors Throughout In A Residential Rental Building. Heat, Hot Water and Water Included In The Rental Fee. Available For Immediate Occupancy, Conveniently Located Close To Shopping, Worship And Public Transportation, Must See To Appreciate