Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Duplex Unit - 3 Br, 1 Full Bath On A Multi Family House, Conveniently Located in The Heart Of Queens Village. If You Have Been Searching For A Perfect Location For Your Future Nest.....Look No Further! Don't Let This Opportunity Pass You By! ** Tenants Pay All Utilities Except Water** **Tenant Is Responsible For Real Estate Broker Fee (1 Month Rent)**