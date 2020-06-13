All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

86-55 Broadway

86-55 Broadway · (718) 779-4395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86-55 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
This is the new modern Elm East residential tower. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter-top finishes. This luxury rental features full-time security guard services, garage parking, fitness room, daycare/preschool availability, and Verizon FIOS services. Aside from the condo mint finishes, The Elm East's benefits from being in the best location in Queens. The building is located on the MTA Subway station and is right in front of all the major MTA bus lines in Queens. Midtown Manhattan is a quick 10 minute train ride away. The gentrifying neighborhood has all the shopping and entertainment needs for living, eating and playing. Pi1010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86-55 Broadway have any available units?
86-55 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 86-55 Broadway have?
Some of 86-55 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86-55 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
86-55 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86-55 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 86-55 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 86-55 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 86-55 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 86-55 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86-55 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86-55 Broadway have a pool?
No, 86-55 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 86-55 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 86-55 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 86-55 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 86-55 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86-55 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 86-55 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
