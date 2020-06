Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances. Carpet will be removed and hardwood floors will be throughout the house. 2 car garage. Huge backyard for you to really enjoy the outdoors.