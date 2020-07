Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage

Nice and cozy apartment with hardwood floors ,efficient Kitchen ( combined with living room ), high ceiling lots of windows out door gardens and BBQ allowed , laundry in the basement for every ones convenience , bike room , very next to transportation subway E and F , close to supermarkets , restaurants and all type of other stores .