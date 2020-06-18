77-11 35th Avenue

Amenities

Nice and well maintain building in Jackson Heights.Large 1 bedroom 1 bathSunken Living room.Brand new Kitchen with light cabinet with granite counter-top,stainless steel appliances,stove,microwave & refrigerator.Fully renovated Bath with great ceramic tiles all around the bath bathroom.Nice finished wood floor.High floor with lots of Sun light,all around the apartment has windows.4 closet space.Elevator, Laundry in the bldg.few blocks to the Subway station,nearby shops.For viewing call Shai at 347-239-9350718-313-0525Mahzari Realty