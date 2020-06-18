All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 77-11 35th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
77-11 35th Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

77-11 35th Avenue

77-11 35th Avenue · (347) 239-9350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

77-11 35th Avenue, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Nice and well maintain building in Jackson Heights.Large 1 bedroom 1 bathSunken Living room.Brand new Kitchen with light cabinet with granite counter-top,stainless steel appliances,stove,microwave & refrigerator.Fully renovated Bath with great ceramic tiles all around the bath bathroom.Nice finished wood floor.High floor with lots of Sun light,all around the apartment has windows.4 closet space.Elevator, Laundry in the bldg.few blocks to the Subway station,nearby shops.For viewing call Shai at 347-239-9350718-313-0525Mahzari Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77-11 35th Avenue have any available units?
77-11 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 77-11 35th Avenue have?
Some of 77-11 35th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77-11 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
77-11 35th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77-11 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 77-11 35th Avenue offer parking?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 77-11 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77-11 35th Avenue have a pool?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 77-11 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 77-11 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77-11 35th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 77-11 35th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 77-11 35th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity