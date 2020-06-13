68-42 136 street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautiful gut renovated 3BR/1BA co-op with condo rules in the highly sought after pet friendly Hyde Park Gardens Complex. The apartment has a granite kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom has been re-done with custom tile, sink, medicine cabinet and more. This unit does not require board approval just a application package that needs to be submitted. The apartment has double windows in the master bedroom and boasts a dining area, oak hardwood flooring, generous master bedroom and spacious bedrooms as well as ample closet space. There is also a huge attic that can be finished which will provide more than ample storage for all your needs.The complex sits on 23 park like acres and is conveniently located at the beginning of Kew Garden Hills. The complex has 24 hr security that patrol the area as well as 2 laundry rooms in the complex as well as playgrounds. Flushing meadow park and the lake in the park are situated on the southern tip of the complex. There is an express bus on the corner of Jewel ave into the city as well as the Q67A bus that takes 7 minutes to the 71st The rent includes, gas and electric.EMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. Apartment is tenant occupied so advance notice is required. TheCrestGroupNYC.com