Home
/
Queens, NY
/
68-42 136 street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

68-42 136 street

68-42 136th Street · (347) 674-0401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68-42 136th Street, Queens, NY 11367
Kew Gardens Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Beautiful gut renovated 3BR/1BA co-op with condo rules in the highly sought after pet friendly Hyde Park Gardens Complex. The apartment has a granite kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom has been re-done with custom tile, sink, medicine cabinet and more. This unit does not require board approval just a application package that needs to be submitted. The apartment has double windows in the master bedroom and boasts a dining area, oak hardwood flooring, generous master bedroom and spacious bedrooms as well as ample closet space. There is also a huge attic that can be finished which will provide more than ample storage for all your needs.The complex sits on 23 park like acres and is conveniently located at the beginning of Kew Garden Hills. The complex has 24 hr security that patrol the area as well as 2 laundry rooms in the complex as well as playgrounds. Flushing meadow park and the lake in the park are situated on the southern tip of the complex. There is an express bus on the corner of Jewel ave into the city as well as the Q67A bus that takes 7 minutes to the 71st The rent includes, gas and electric.EMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. Apartment is tenant occupied so advance notice is required. TheCrestGroupNYC.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-42 136 street have any available units?
68-42 136 street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 68-42 136 street have?
Some of 68-42 136 street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-42 136 street currently offering any rent specials?
68-42 136 street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-42 136 street pet-friendly?
No, 68-42 136 street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 68-42 136 street offer parking?
No, 68-42 136 street does not offer parking.
Does 68-42 136 street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-42 136 street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-42 136 street have a pool?
No, 68-42 136 street does not have a pool.
Does 68-42 136 street have accessible units?
No, 68-42 136 street does not have accessible units.
Does 68-42 136 street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68-42 136 street has units with dishwashers.
Does 68-42 136 street have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-42 136 street does not have units with air conditioning.
