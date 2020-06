Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym

Renovated 2BR apartment with 2 master bedrooms and a separate eat in kitchen (will have new stainless steel appliances with dishwasher) Elevator, laundry and gym on premises. Oak hardwood floors. Tons of closet space. 71 ave express subway. Austin st shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Pets OK up to 25lbs. Photos are of a similar unit we recently rented as the apartment is currently tenant occupied. EMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. TheCrestGroupNYC.com CREST22473