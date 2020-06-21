All apartments in Queens
6298 Woodhaven Boulevard
6298 Woodhaven Boulevard

62-98 Woodhaven Boulevard · (718) 997-6667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62-98 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY 11379
Middle Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3G · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
This brand new one bedroom condo located in a prime Middle Village/Rego Park. The apartment features an open concept kitchen with the stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor throughout, southeast exposure with a balcony that has an unobstructed views. Heating/cooling by split unit system. The building amenities including: a fitness/gym room, a laundry facility, a bike/storage room, mail room, an outdoor recreation area and indoor parking available with the fees. Near all! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have any available units?
6298 Woodhaven Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have?
Some of 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6298 Woodhaven Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6298 Woodhaven Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
