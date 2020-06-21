6298 Woodhaven Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking new construction

This brand new one bedroom condo located in a prime Middle Village/Rego Park. The apartment features an open concept kitchen with the stainless steel appliances, hardwood floor throughout, southeast exposure with a balcony that has an unobstructed views. Heating/cooling by split unit system. The building amenities including: a fitness/gym room, a laundry facility, a bike/storage room, mail room, an outdoor recreation area and indoor parking available with the fees. Near all! A must see!