All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 61-58 Linden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
61-58 Linden Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

61-58 Linden Street

61-58 Linden Street · (718) 210-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

61-58 Linden Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
61-58 Linden Street Apt 2 is a classic New York City apartment that was built when details were everything--and updated since then for your modern desires. This 3-bedroom apartment is adorned with decorative moldings, hardwood floors, oversized archways, and large windows that let the sun shine in to create the perfect ambiance. Space is in abundance here boasting 1100 square feet. The well-proportioned rooms allow you to spread out and sprawl at your leisure. The kitchen is generously appointed with great counter and cabinet space for making feasts and enough space to add a table for eat-in kitchen. Here is where you can live and entertain as you desire, and find extra room to do a little more.61-58 Linden Street is located in Ridgewood, near Bushwick and East Williamsburg located more towards the Brooklyn border than Queens. This residential neighborhood has all of the essential offerings, like great restaurants, bars, and shops--and easy access to neighboring 'hoods when you want to switch it up. Plenty of buses and the M train are nearby, so your commute anywhere is a breeze. If you're looking for plenty of space to live on tranquil, tree-lined street, look no further. Find your sweet spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61-58 Linden Street have any available units?
61-58 Linden Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 61-58 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
61-58 Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61-58 Linden Street pet-friendly?
No, 61-58 Linden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 61-58 Linden Street offer parking?
No, 61-58 Linden Street does not offer parking.
Does 61-58 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61-58 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61-58 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 61-58 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 61-58 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 61-58 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61-58 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 61-58 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61-58 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 61-58 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 61-58 Linden Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity