Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

61-58 Linden Street Apt 2 is a classic New York City apartment that was built when details were everything--and updated since then for your modern desires. This 3-bedroom apartment is adorned with decorative moldings, hardwood floors, oversized archways, and large windows that let the sun shine in to create the perfect ambiance. Space is in abundance here boasting 1100 square feet. The well-proportioned rooms allow you to spread out and sprawl at your leisure. The kitchen is generously appointed with great counter and cabinet space for making feasts and enough space to add a table for eat-in kitchen. Here is where you can live and entertain as you desire, and find extra room to do a little more.61-58 Linden Street is located in Ridgewood, near Bushwick and East Williamsburg located more towards the Brooklyn border than Queens. This residential neighborhood has all of the essential offerings, like great restaurants, bars, and shops--and easy access to neighboring 'hoods when you want to switch it up. Plenty of buses and the M train are nearby, so your commute anywhere is a breeze. If you're looking for plenty of space to live on tranquil, tree-lined street, look no further. Find your sweet spot.