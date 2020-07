Amenities

This charming, boxed 2 bedroom unit with original accents throughout the apt (high ceiling, antique doors, woodfloors) is located on a quiet, tree lined street in a well maintained home. Large eat in kitchen, living room / office, large bathroom. Lots of windows. Conveniently located in the heart of gentrified Ridewood, close to the M-train, stores, restaurants, cafes