Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly playground

Located at 59-44 Palmetto Street an intimate two family townhouse, this 4 BR and 1 BA home is bright and spacious. Just one short flight up, this floor-through and recently renovated home is soaked in day-long sunlight. The versatile footprint offers high ceilings, central heat & A/C, and thoughtful storage options throughout. This home comes equipped with two queen size, and two full size bedrooms, with a closet in each room. The expansive living room, and sunny eat-in kitchen are the perfect places to entertain and relax.59-44 Palmetto Street is in the thick of an emerging neighborhood with many beloved restaurants, bars, and cafes. Local staples include Norma's, Sweet Jane's, Aunt Jenny's, Ridgewood Ale House, Gottscheer Hall, Julia's Wine Bar, and Queen's Tavern. A quick trip to Downtown & Midtown Manhattan, proximate to major subway lines (M,L,J,Z) and Rosemarys Playground, this is Ridgewood living at its finest! Cats will be considered, but dogs are not allowed.