Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

59-44 Palmetto Street

59-44 Palmetto Street · (212) 941-2507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59-44 Palmetto Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,990

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
Located at 59-44 Palmetto Street an intimate two family townhouse, this 4 BR and 1 BA home is bright and spacious. Just one short flight up, this floor-through and recently renovated home is soaked in day-long sunlight. The versatile footprint offers high ceilings, central heat & A/C, and thoughtful storage options throughout. This home comes equipped with two queen size, and two full size bedrooms, with a closet in each room. The expansive living room, and sunny eat-in kitchen are the perfect places to entertain and relax.59-44 Palmetto Street is in the thick of an emerging neighborhood with many beloved restaurants, bars, and cafes. Local staples include Norma's, Sweet Jane's, Aunt Jenny's, Ridgewood Ale House, Gottscheer Hall, Julia's Wine Bar, and Queen's Tavern. A quick trip to Downtown & Midtown Manhattan, proximate to major subway lines (M,L,J,Z) and Rosemarys Playground, this is Ridgewood living at its finest! Cats will be considered, but dogs are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59-44 Palmetto Street have any available units?
59-44 Palmetto Street has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59-44 Palmetto Street have?
Some of 59-44 Palmetto Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59-44 Palmetto Street currently offering any rent specials?
59-44 Palmetto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59-44 Palmetto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 59-44 Palmetto Street is pet friendly.
Does 59-44 Palmetto Street offer parking?
No, 59-44 Palmetto Street does not offer parking.
Does 59-44 Palmetto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59-44 Palmetto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59-44 Palmetto Street have a pool?
No, 59-44 Palmetto Street does not have a pool.
Does 59-44 Palmetto Street have accessible units?
No, 59-44 Palmetto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59-44 Palmetto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59-44 Palmetto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59-44 Palmetto Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59-44 Palmetto Street has units with air conditioning.
