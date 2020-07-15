/
/
/
Adelphi University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 AM
55 Apartments For Rent Near Adelphi University
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,029
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
7 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,651
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,838
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
111 7th Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In Village of Garden City, updated Condo-1Br/1Bath. Unit is on The Second Floor, Elevator Building, Open Concept Living. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots Of Closets, Hard Wood Floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
142 Main Street
142 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
Mineola 1 Bed 1 Bath- Harrison Condo. Washer/Dryer in Apartment. Close to Train Station, Parkways, Village & Hospital. Rooftop Can Be Used for Barbecues. Pet Friendly Building
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
73 Elizabeth Street
73 Elizabeth Street, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
190 First Street
190 1st Street, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,212
Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Mineola near Hospital, RR, Courts, Buses, Restaurants and Shopping. Laundry room on 5 floors. Pet and Smoking free building.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
3 Birchwood Court
3 Birchwood Court, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,985
Location Location Location! 1 Bedroom Apartment Located In Birchwood Court. Rent Includes Gas, Heat And Water. No Smoking. No Pets. Laundry On Premises.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
225 1st Street
225 1st Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,938
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**One Bedroom Apt** Gas & Heat Included**Laundry Room in the Building**Just Blocks to the LIRR, Hospital, Shopping & More! Parking Available @ $150/mo
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
100 Clinton Avenue
100 Clinton Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
no board approval sposor apartment. updated and well maintained 1 bedroom apartment.with outdoor balcony. Newly renovated kitchen. large walk in closet. wood floors brought back to original luster.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Lincoln Avenue
101 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
sponsor unit, no board approval. Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom well maintained corner apartment with terrace. laundry in building. lots of closets including 2 large walk ins. close to LIRR, shopping, restaurants,Winthrop and the courts..
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
96 Carl Ave
96 Carl Avenue, Garden City South, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Whole House Rental, 4 Bdrms,1.5 baths. North of the turnpike
