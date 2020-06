Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

2 private bedroom + bonus room for office or huge closet, heat+hot water included. Here you have a beautiful 2 private bedroom apartment (one bedroom has a tiny bonus room perfect for a walk-in closet or office space?) Apartment has hardwood floor throughout. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Ideally No Pets. Standard 1 month broker fee applies. Listing brokered by ONLINE REALTY NETWORK LLC, contact Kevin Hamilton at 347-342-6130 or kevinhamilton@onlinerealtynet.com