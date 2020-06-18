58-25 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI Massive 4 Bed / 2 Full Bath on prime Myrtle Ave near all shops, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, banks, and more! One of the most desired blocks in Ridgewood.All brand new with top of the line Design and Construction. All bedrooms can fit a Queen size bed and have Closets and Windows for great natural light.This specific unit features a spacious Living room and Dining room with a 10 ft. Skylight for amazing sunlight!<> Hardwood Flooring Throughout<> Modern Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances<> Dishwasher Included<> Large Windows<> Plenty of Natural Light<> Closet Space<> Stylish Subway Tiled Bathroom<> Exposed Brick WallsPrime location near artisanal cafs, restaurants and boutiques.The building is conveniently located in Ridgewood and close to the Forest Av (M) 7 min., 0.32 miles; Halsey St (L) 9 min., 0.41 miles; Fresh Pond Rd (M) 12 min., 0.44 miles; Seneca Av (M) 9 min., 0.44 miles.