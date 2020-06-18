All apartments in Queens
58-25 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

58-25 Myrtle Avenue

58-25 Myrtle Avenue · (929) 810-6270
58-25 Myrtle Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI Massive 4 Bed / 2 Full Bath on prime Myrtle Ave near all shops, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, banks, and more! One of the most desired blocks in Ridgewood.All brand new with top of the line Design and Construction. All bedrooms can fit a Queen size bed and have Closets and Windows for great natural light.This specific unit features a spacious Living room and Dining room with a 10 ft. Skylight for amazing sunlight!<> Hardwood Flooring Throughout<> Modern Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances<> Dishwasher Included<> Large Windows<> Plenty of Natural Light<> Closet Space<> Stylish Subway Tiled Bathroom<> Exposed Brick WallsPrime location near artisanal cafs, restaurants and boutiques.The building is conveniently located in Ridgewood and close to the Forest Av (M) 7 min., 0.32 miles; Halsey St (L) 9 min., 0.41 miles; Fresh Pond Rd (M) 12 min., 0.44 miles; Seneca Av (M) 9 min., 0.44 miles.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
58-25 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 58-25 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58-25 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
58-25 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58-25 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 58-25 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 58-25 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
