NEW INCENTIVE (MAY & JUNE's RENT FREE)!! MOVE IN anytime between now and June 1st AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF BEST DEAL IN LIC! Please note this is a lease assignment. Price listed $4026 is the net effective price based on immediate move in with the entire month of May and June's rent completely free. Gross rent is $4530 until end of February 2021 with option to renew after for a new 12 month leaseNo Fee 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom on the 21st floor facing South with tons of natural light and great city and water views. Watch beautiful sunsets from your own home with Manhattan's skyline as your backdrop. Only a 5-7 minute walk to the subway with one stop into Manhattan. Grocery store & pharmacy less than one block away. Excellent layout for a family or a roommate situation with the living room in the middle of the 2 bedrooms, including one with en-suite bathroom. Floor-to-ceiling window in the living room. Gym (included with rent) with free Peloton bikes. Roof deck and private back yard for building. We have loved living in this building for 10 years and the staff are all amazing.Please contact me via email for more information.https://youtu.be/yIgk6m4ZBcA