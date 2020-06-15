All apartments in Queens
46-09 11th Street
46-09 11th Street

46-09 11th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

46-09 11th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
garage
No Fee | This is a lovely 1 bedroom in Hunters Point

This bright unit features: Hardwood floors, high ceilings, HVAC in every room and huge pane windows with stunning views of Manhattan. You won't need anything in the Kitchen since it is well equipped with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, marble counter tops and tons of cabinet space.

Bedrooms are nice and spacious with ample closet space. Another closet is also just off the foyer.

Building Amenities Include:
Virtual doorman, Live in super, Gym, Courtyard, roof deck with city views, Shared laundry and for a small fee onsite parking and storage lockers. It boasts easy access to a wide range of different transportation options including the E, M, G and 7 subway lines.

Call, text or email me today for more information.

,This is a lovely 1 bedroom in Hunters Point.

This bright unit features: Hardwood floors, high ceilings, HVAC in every room and huge pane windows with stunning views of Manhattan. You won't need anything in the Kitchen since it is well equipped with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, marble counter tops and tons of cabinet space.

Bedrooms are nice and spacious with ample closet space. Another closet is also just off the foyer. Building amenities include: Virtual doorman, Live in super, Gym, Courtyard, roof deck with city views, Shared laundry and for a small fee onsite parking and storage lockers. It boasts easy access to a wide range of different transportation options including the E, M, G and 7 subway lines.

Call / Text / Email for more information
Pets are allowed with landlords approval (additional one time fee applies).
Net rent advertised with one month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-09 11th Street have any available units?
46-09 11th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-09 11th Street have?
Some of 46-09 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-09 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
46-09 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-09 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-09 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 46-09 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 46-09 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 46-09 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-09 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-09 11th Street have a pool?
No, 46-09 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 46-09 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 46-09 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46-09 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46-09 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 46-09 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46-09 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
