46-09 11th Street

No Fee | This is a lovely 1 bedroom in Hunters Point



This bright unit features: Hardwood floors, high ceilings, HVAC in every room and huge pane windows with stunning views of Manhattan. You won't need anything in the Kitchen since it is well equipped with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, marble counter tops and tons of cabinet space.



Bedrooms are nice and spacious with ample closet space. Another closet is also just off the foyer.



Virtual doorman, Live in super, Gym, Courtyard, roof deck with city views, Shared laundry and for a small fee onsite parking and storage lockers. It boasts easy access to a wide range of different transportation options including the E, M, G and 7 subway lines.



Pets are allowed with landlords approval (additional one time fee applies).

Net rent advertised with one month free.