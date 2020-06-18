45-47 160th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

160th Street, Queens, NY 11358 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aphrodite Gellis, Voro Real Estate, (347) 279-7848. Available from: 04/06/2020. No pets allowed. STUNNING! Spacious & Sunny Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2nd floor of 3 Family home Quiet Block Close to Kissena Park Large Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Dishwasher and Microwave Living room + Dining Room New Hard Wood Floors Great Closet Space Bedrooms Newly Carpeted Beautifully Painted Heat and Hot Water included Great Schools+Close to LIRR (Broadway Station) Available ASAP Sorry no pets Good Credit and 40X rent verifiable income is required [ Published 16-Apr-20 / ID 3494056 ]