Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:10 AM

45-47 160th Street

45-47 160th Street · (347) 279-7848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-47 160th Street, Queens, NY 11358
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
160th Street, Queens, NY 11358 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aphrodite Gellis, Voro Real Estate, (347) 279-7848. Available from: 04/06/2020. No pets allowed. STUNNING! Spacious & Sunny Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2nd floor of 3 Family home Quiet Block Close to Kissena Park Large Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Dishwasher and Microwave Living room + Dining Room New Hard Wood Floors Great Closet Space Bedrooms Newly Carpeted Beautifully Painted Heat and Hot Water included Great Schools+Close to LIRR (Broadway Station) Available ASAP Sorry no pets Good Credit and 40X rent verifiable income is required [ Published 16-Apr-20 / ID 3494056 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-47 160th Street have any available units?
45-47 160th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 45-47 160th Street have?
Some of 45-47 160th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-47 160th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-47 160th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-47 160th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-47 160th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-47 160th Street offer parking?
No, 45-47 160th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45-47 160th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-47 160th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-47 160th Street have a pool?
No, 45-47 160th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-47 160th Street have accessible units?
No, 45-47 160th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-47 160th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-47 160th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 45-47 160th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-47 160th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
