437 Beach 63rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Amazing Opportunity to live in this gorgeous renovated Home. It Offers Sizable Bedrooms, Fully Tiled Gorgeous Bathrooms, Updated Kitchens with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Mosaic Back Splash, Washer and Dryer Set, Spacious Backyard for Entertainment with Family and Friends! Very close to A Line Subway, Buses and Stores.This Unique House is Completely Renovated with Updated Plumbing, Electric, Heating and More! A Must See! Private Driveway parking is available for $100 per month.