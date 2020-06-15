All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 437 Beach 63rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
437 Beach 63rd St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:08 AM

437 Beach 63rd St

437 Beach 63rd Street · (631) 486-1126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Far Rockaway
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

437 Beach 63rd Street, Queens, NY 11692
Far Rockaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 GRD · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Opportunity to live in this gorgeous renovated Home. It Offers Sizable Bedrooms, Fully Tiled Gorgeous Bathrooms, Updated Kitchens with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Mosaic Back Splash, Washer and Dryer Set, Spacious Backyard for Entertainment with Family and Friends! Very close to A Line Subway, Buses and Stores.This Unique House is Completely Renovated with Updated Plumbing, Electric, Heating and More! A Must See! Private Driveway parking is available for $100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Beach 63rd St have any available units?
437 Beach 63rd St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 437 Beach 63rd St have?
Some of 437 Beach 63rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Beach 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
437 Beach 63rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Beach 63rd St pet-friendly?
No, 437 Beach 63rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 437 Beach 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 437 Beach 63rd St does offer parking.
Does 437 Beach 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Beach 63rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Beach 63rd St have a pool?
No, 437 Beach 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 437 Beach 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 437 Beach 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Beach 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Beach 63rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Beach 63rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Beach 63rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 437 Beach 63rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity