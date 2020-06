Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby

Direct From Investor. No Board Approval & No Application Fees. It Is Required To Have Good Credit Score & Proof Of Income from Tenants. Also, We May Accept More Rent Upfront And Extra Security Deposit To Be Agreed Upon. Its the Largest One Br in the bldg 826 Sqft w EIK, D/W all StSt Appliances.. 1/2 Block Subway 5 Mins To Manhattan. Laundry in basement open 24Hr. New Elevator & Marble Lobby Bldg..Hurry up to enjoy this rare opprtunity apt & all Sunnside finr restaurants. will not last.