Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

43-33 42nd Street

43-33 42nd Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43-33 42nd Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful penthouse with spectacular NYC skyline views from Living Room and Bedroom. This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment has a living room with balcony looking towards Manhattan, separate dining area, full size kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, oven and microwave, the comfort of a Washer and Dryer in the apartment. There is a no fee storage room on the same floor; bike area, access to backyard with barbecue allowed, roof deck with 360 degree view of the city. NO CONDO APPLICATION FEE! Conveniently located just 2 blocks away from the 7 train. There is a municipal parking field between 32nd Pl and 48th St along Queens Blvd.Pets are considered case by case.Nearby restaurants, bars, shopping and everything a great neighborhood has.Look no further, Call now for appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43-33 42nd Street have any available units?
43-33 42nd Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43-33 42nd Street have?
Some of 43-33 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43-33 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
43-33 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43-33 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43-33 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 43-33 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 43-33 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 43-33 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43-33 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43-33 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 43-33 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 43-33 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 43-33 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43-33 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43-33 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43-33 42nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43-33 42nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
