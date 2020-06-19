43-33 42nd Street

Amenities

Beautiful penthouse with spectacular NYC skyline views from Living Room and Bedroom. This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment has a living room with balcony looking towards Manhattan, separate dining area, full size kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, oven and microwave, the comfort of a Washer and Dryer in the apartment. There is a no fee storage room on the same floor; bike area, access to backyard with barbecue allowed, roof deck with 360 degree view of the city. NO CONDO APPLICATION FEE! Conveniently located just 2 blocks away from the 7 train. There is a municipal parking field between 32nd Pl and 48th St along Queens Blvd.Pets are considered case by case.Nearby restaurants, bars, shopping and everything a great neighborhood has.Look no further, Call now for appointment!