Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

42-77 Hunter Street

42-77 Hunter Street · (646) 290-4059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42-77 Hunter Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-A · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
The Madison LIC is a boutique rental built to provide the ultimate luxury experience for New Yorkers with discerning tastes. Step directly out of the elevator into this floor through 2 bedroom with amazing North/West & South/East exposure, floor to ceiling windows, ultra modern polished cement ceiling and floors, 2 private outdoor spaces, central air, and a washer/dryer.The open kitchen comes equipped with Pedini hardwood custom cabinetry, a quartz countertop, a tiled backsplash, a garbage disposal, and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. All baths come with a Pedini hardwood vanity, a deep soaking tub, and Duravit fixtures. The amenities package includes a gym, a common backyard, a furnished roof deck, and bike storage.

Being only minutes away from Midtown Manhattan makes this the perfectly situated residence for the busy New Yorker always on the go. Conveniently located by the E, G, M, N, Q, R, and 7 trains. Down the block from the new supermarket and eatery, Cranberry and just 1 block away from the new Food Cellar location. Dry cleaners located next door and a few short blocks to many banks, restaurants, and local hangouts in Court Square.,**NO FEE & Immediate Occupancy**The Madison LIC is the newest addition to Long Island City's growing skyline. It is a boutique rental built to provide the ultimate luxury experience for New Yorkers with discerning tastes. This floor through 2 bedroom has amazing North/West & South/East exposure, floor to ceiling windows, ultra modern polished cement ceiling and floors, 2 private outdoor spaces, central air, and a washer/dryer. The open kitchen comes equipped with Pedini hardwood custom cabinetry, a quartz countertop, a tiled backsplash, a garbage disposal, and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. All baths come with a Pedini hardwood vanity, a deep soaking tub, and Duravit fixtures.

Our amenities package includes a virtual doorman, a gym, a common backyard, a furnished roof deck, and bike storage.

Being only minutes away from Midtown Manhattan makes this the perfectly situated residence for the busy New Yorker always on the go. Conveniently located by the E, G, M, N, Q, R, and 7 trains. Down the block from the new mini supermarket and eatery, Cranberry and just 1 block away from future new Food Cellar location. Dry cleaners located next door and a few short blocks to many the banks, restaurants, and local hangouts in Court Square.

Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-77 Hunter Street have any available units?
42-77 Hunter Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-77 Hunter Street have?
Some of 42-77 Hunter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-77 Hunter Street currently offering any rent specials?
42-77 Hunter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-77 Hunter Street pet-friendly?
No, 42-77 Hunter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 42-77 Hunter Street offer parking?
No, 42-77 Hunter Street does not offer parking.
Does 42-77 Hunter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42-77 Hunter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-77 Hunter Street have a pool?
No, 42-77 Hunter Street does not have a pool.
Does 42-77 Hunter Street have accessible units?
No, 42-77 Hunter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42-77 Hunter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-77 Hunter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-77 Hunter Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42-77 Hunter Street has units with air conditioning.
