Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

42-74 Hunter St 2

42-74 Hunter Street · (347) 722-3458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42-74 Hunter Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
42 Hunter - Property Id: 287416

Gut Renovated full floor 2 Bedroom Apartment is available for rent in the heart of Long Island City!

The apartment features split bedrooms, brand new floors, kitchen appliances and bathrooms!

Perfect for shares! Quick and Easy approval process!

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Transit Information:

N, 7 - Queensboro Plaza (0.11 miles)

E, M, R - Queens Plaza (0.12 miles)

E, G, M, 7 - Court Sq (0.19 miles)

E, G, M, 7 - Court Sq-23 St (0.21 miles)

F - 21 St-Queensbridge (0.38 miles)

STUDENTS & GUARANTORS are OK!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287416
Property Id 287416

(RLNE5826519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have any available units?
42-74 Hunter St 2 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have?
Some of 42-74 Hunter St 2's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-74 Hunter St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
42-74 Hunter St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-74 Hunter St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 42-74 Hunter St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 offer parking?
No, 42-74 Hunter St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-74 Hunter St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have a pool?
No, 42-74 Hunter St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have accessible units?
No, 42-74 Hunter St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-74 Hunter St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-74 Hunter St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-74 Hunter St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
