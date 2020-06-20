42-74 Hunter St 2

Amenities
42 Hunter - Property Id: 287416
Gut Renovated full floor 2 Bedroom Apartment is available for rent in the heart of Long Island City!
The apartment features split bedrooms, brand new floors, kitchen appliances and bathrooms!
Perfect for shares! Quick and Easy approval process!
Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.
Transit Information:
N, 7 - Queensboro Plaza (0.11 miles)
E, M, R - Queens Plaza (0.12 miles)
E, G, M, 7 - Court Sq (0.19 miles)
E, G, M, 7 - Court Sq-23 St (0.21 miles)
F - 21 St-Queensbridge (0.38 miles)
STUDENTS & GUARANTORS are OK!
