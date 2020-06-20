41-21 28th Street 3Q

Amenities
Long Island City - One Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 267884
No Fee Listing
One bedroom Unit is available immediately located in Long Island City. The unit features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room, a gym, an elevator, bike storage, parking, a virtual and a full-time doorman, storage and shared outdoor space.
Close to the N, Q and 7 lines travel time to Midtown is 15 minutes and World Financial Center 30 minutes. Close proximity to bars, cafes and restaurants.
Pets allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267884
(RLNE5731520)