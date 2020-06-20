All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

41-21 28th Street 3Q

41-21 28th Street · (718) 930-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41-21 28th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3Q · Avail. now

$3,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Long Island City - One Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 267884

No Fee Listing
One bedroom Unit is available immediately located in Long Island City. The unit features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room, a gym, an elevator, bike storage, parking, a virtual and a full-time doorman, storage and shared outdoor space.

Close to the N, Q and 7 lines travel time to Midtown is 15 minutes and World Financial Center 30 minutes. Close proximity to bars, cafes and restaurants.

Pets allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267884
Property Id 267884

(RLNE5731520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have any available units?
41-21 28th Street 3Q has a unit available for $3,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have?
Some of 41-21 28th Street 3Q's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-21 28th Street 3Q currently offering any rent specials?
41-21 28th Street 3Q isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-21 28th Street 3Q pet-friendly?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street 3Q is pet friendly.
Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q offer parking?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street 3Q does offer parking.
Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41-21 28th Street 3Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have a pool?
No, 41-21 28th Street 3Q does not have a pool.
Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have accessible units?
No, 41-21 28th Street 3Q does not have accessible units.
Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street 3Q has units with dishwashers.
Does 41-21 28th Street 3Q have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street 3Q has units with air conditioning.
