41-21 28th Street 3Q

Long Island City - One Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 267884



One bedroom Unit is available immediately located in Long Island City. The unit features central air conditioning. The property includes a laundry room, a gym, an elevator, bike storage, parking, a virtual and a full-time doorman, storage and shared outdoor space.



Close to the N, Q and 7 lines travel time to Midtown is 15 minutes and World Financial Center 30 minutes. Close proximity to bars, cafes and restaurants.



