41-21 28th Street

Fabulous, large 1 bedroom apartment at the Delmar - a fantastic boutique luxury building on 28th Street, 1 minute away from 7, N, Q, E, M, R trains. 24-hour doorman, concierge, gym, yoga, laundry facilities, movie theater, resident gaming lounge, business center, two furnished and landscaped roof decks with stunning views of Midtown Manhattan.The luxury loft-like apartment (10.5 feet ceilings) features condo finishes throughout and has enormous windows that allow for plenty of sunlight. The kitchen is equipped with brand new wooden cabinetry & open-concept shelving, stainless steel appliances, hidden dishwashers, custom tile backsplash, and lots of counter space. Private outdoor spaceWasher/dryers and Bluetooth speakers in the apartment.Large bedroom.A lot of closet space.The bathroom features deep-soaking tubs, rainfall shower heads, and a sleek modern aesthetic.Available on April 8th. This is a lease break and there are 2 months left on the lease, however, new tenants can sign a brand new lease or renew.No pet fees or deposits.