41-21 28th Street
41-21 28th Street

41-21 28th Street · (917) 385-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41-21 28th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
yoga
Fabulous, large 1 bedroom apartment at the Delmar - a fantastic boutique luxury building on 28th Street, 1 minute away from 7, N, Q, E, M, R trains. 24-hour doorman, concierge, gym, yoga, laundry facilities, movie theater, resident gaming lounge, business center, two furnished and landscaped roof decks with stunning views of Midtown Manhattan.The luxury loft-like apartment (10.5 feet ceilings) features condo finishes throughout and has enormous windows that allow for plenty of sunlight. The kitchen is equipped with brand new wooden cabinetry & open-concept shelving, stainless steel appliances, hidden dishwashers, custom tile backsplash, and lots of counter space. Private outdoor spaceWasher/dryers and Bluetooth speakers in the apartment.Large bedroom.A lot of closet space.The bathroom features deep-soaking tubs, rainfall shower heads, and a sleek modern aesthetic.Available on April 8th. This is a lease break and there are 2 months left on the lease, however, new tenants can sign a brand new lease or renew.No pet fees or deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41-21 28th Street have any available units?
41-21 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 41-21 28th Street have?
Some of 41-21 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41-21 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
41-21 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41-21 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 41-21 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 41-21 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street offers parking.
Does 41-21 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41-21 28th Street have a pool?
No, 41-21 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 41-21 28th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street has accessible units.
Does 41-21 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 41-21 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 41-21 28th Street has units with air conditioning.
