Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLECharming Sunnyside Gardens one bedroom apartment with a bright bay windowed living room and galley kitchen. Located on one of Sunnyside Gardens private lanes, it's a short walk to the #7 train at 46th Street - Bliss station. Sunnyside's quaint Skillman Avenue with restaurants, bars, cafes, laundry and shopping is a short walk away. Contact us today for a virtual tour of this apartment!