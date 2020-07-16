All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

3725 98th St

37-25 98th Street · (347) 389-5632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37-25 98th Street, Queens, NY 11368
Corona

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Super spacious Studio - Property Id: 147587

This ready now , diversified Corona beauty is a neighborhood steal!

Not eligible for subsidies

Spacious 2 Room Studio / one bath is located in a Quiet and well maintained build. Hardwood floors and natural light.

Nearby: local eateries, #7 train, Fitness centers and shopping and more...
Heat and hot water included
Combined income 35x the rent and 660+ credit
guarantors accepted (70x the rent and very good credit,)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147587
Property Id 147587

(RLNE5911550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 98th St have any available units?
3725 98th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3725 98th St have?
Some of 3725 98th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 98th St currently offering any rent specials?
3725 98th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 98th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 98th St is pet friendly.
Does 3725 98th St offer parking?
No, 3725 98th St does not offer parking.
Does 3725 98th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 98th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 98th St have a pool?
No, 3725 98th St does not have a pool.
Does 3725 98th St have accessible units?
No, 3725 98th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 98th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 98th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 98th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 98th St does not have units with air conditioning.
