3725 98th St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Super spacious Studio - Property Id: 147587



This ready now , diversified Corona beauty is a neighborhood steal!



Not eligible for subsidies



Spacious 2 Room Studio / one bath is located in a Quiet and well maintained build. Hardwood floors and natural light.



Nearby: local eateries, #7 train, Fitness centers and shopping and more...

Heat and hot water included

Combined income 35x the rent and 660+ credit

guarantors accepted (70x the rent and very good credit,)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147587

Property Id 147587



(RLNE5911550)