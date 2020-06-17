37-33 College Point Boulevard

Amenities

*Furnished or unfurnished!*Fantastic apartment in the best location in Flushing/Main St! The apartment features impeccable hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including microwave and dishwasher) and a large separate bedroom. The unit is on the first floor, with laundry in the basement. Just two blocks away from a plethora of buses to take you all over Queens and Brooklyn, along with the end station of the 7 subway line at Main St. Macy's and various department stores within walking distance, along with world-class restaurants and big box stores. Heat/hot water included in the rent! Inquire about furniture!