Queens, NY
37-33 College Point Boulevard
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

37-33 College Point Boulevard

37-33 College Point Boulevard · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Queens
1 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

37-33 College Point Boulevard, Queens, NY 11354
Flushing

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A-1D · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Furnished or unfurnished!*Fantastic apartment in the best location in Flushing/Main St! The apartment features impeccable hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including microwave and dishwasher) and a large separate bedroom. The unit is on the first floor, with laundry in the basement. Just two blocks away from a plethora of buses to take you all over Queens and Brooklyn, along with the end station of the 7 subway line at Main St. Macy's and various department stores within walking distance, along with world-class restaurants and big box stores. Heat/hot water included in the rent! Inquire about furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have any available units?
37-33 College Point Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have?
Some of 37-33 College Point Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-33 College Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
37-33 College Point Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-33 College Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 37-33 College Point Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard offer parking?
No, 37-33 College Point Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37-33 College Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have a pool?
No, 37-33 College Point Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 37-33 College Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37-33 College Point Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 37-33 College Point Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 37-33 College Point Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
