37-15 30th Avenue

Amenities

Brand New Luxurious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Astoria. Enjoy your own private balcony or head up stairs to the Rooftop Terrace where you have amazing views of Manhattan and Queens. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. **Heated floors and central air conditioning*** Granite kitchen and marble bath. Large Floor to Ceiling Windows that bring in tons of sunlight. The amenities for this building include: Balcony, Rooftop Terrace Access, On-site Laundry room, Located in the Heart of Astoria. This is a prime location with everything you need just steps away, Just a 2 minute walk to N and W trains and 6 minutes away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, Grocery Stores to choose from. Multiple gyms, lounges and coffee shops just around the corner for your convenience. FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis192061