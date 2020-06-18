All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 37-15 30th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
37-15 30th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

37-15 30th Avenue

37-15 30th Avenue · (917) 355-4162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37-15 30th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Brand New Luxurious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Astoria. Enjoy your own private balcony or head up stairs to the Rooftop Terrace where you have amazing views of Manhattan and Queens. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. **Heated floors and central air conditioning*** Granite kitchen and marble bath. Large Floor to Ceiling Windows that bring in tons of sunlight. The amenities for this building include: Balcony, Rooftop Terrace Access, On-site Laundry room, Located in the Heart of Astoria. This is a prime location with everything you need just steps away, Just a 2 minute walk to N and W trains and 6 minutes away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, Grocery Stores to choose from. Multiple gyms, lounges and coffee shops just around the corner for your convenience. FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis192061

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-15 30th Avenue have any available units?
37-15 30th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 37-15 30th Avenue have?
Some of 37-15 30th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-15 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37-15 30th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-15 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37-15 30th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 37-15 30th Avenue offer parking?
No, 37-15 30th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 37-15 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37-15 30th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-15 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 37-15 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 37-15 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37-15 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37-15 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37-15 30th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 37-15 30th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 37-15 30th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37-15 30th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity