All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 37-04 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
37-04 21st Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

37-04 21st Avenue

37-04 21st Avenue · (646) 319-5063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37-04 21st Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$3,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
yoga
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
yoga
Ask about the video tour!

Four Bedroom & Triple Exposure!

This four-bedroom is huge, with two full bathrooms!
The master bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom (with tub) and has extra bonus room attached to it for office, studio, sun room, yoga space or anything for your imagination.
The other three bedrooms can all accommodate a queen-sized bed.

New renovation in this top floor apartment lets in tremendous light. One block to Ditmars Boulevard, and 8 minute walk to subway. Near all of the Astoria hot spots.

A first-floor apartment with the same layout is also available. Apartment will be ready by April 1st. Early moves can be considerd. Brokerage fee applies, along with $20 application fee per adult. No pet fee. Large dogs welcome.
Heat and hot water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-04 21st Avenue have any available units?
37-04 21st Avenue has a unit available for $3,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37-04 21st Avenue have?
Some of 37-04 21st Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-04 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37-04 21st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-04 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 37-04 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 37-04 21st Avenue offer parking?
No, 37-04 21st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 37-04 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37-04 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-04 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 37-04 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 37-04 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37-04 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37-04 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 37-04 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37-04 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37-04 21st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37-04 21st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity