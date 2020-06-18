37-04 21st Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated yoga some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly yoga

Ask about the video tour!



Four Bedroom & Triple Exposure!



This four-bedroom is huge, with two full bathrooms!

The master bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom (with tub) and has extra bonus room attached to it for office, studio, sun room, yoga space or anything for your imagination.

The other three bedrooms can all accommodate a queen-sized bed.



New renovation in this top floor apartment lets in tremendous light. One block to Ditmars Boulevard, and 8 minute walk to subway. Near all of the Astoria hot spots.



A first-floor apartment with the same layout is also available. Apartment will be ready by April 1st. Early moves can be considerd. Brokerage fee applies, along with $20 application fee per adult. No pet fee. Large dogs welcome.

Heat and hot water included.