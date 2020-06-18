36-20 28th Avenue

Amenities

Brand new luxurious building with 22 jaw-droppingly beautiful unitsBe the first tenant!Well-Priced stunning 1 and 2 Bedroom apartments $2550-$4600 right at 28th Avenue between 35th Street and 36th Street, AstoriaElevatorLaundryRooftopGarage parking for $350 indoor or outdoor- first come first serve basisBalcony (only units $2650 and above)Central airHeated floorsGorgeous kitchen, top notch appliancesDishwasherVideo intercomGreat Area - Heart of Astoria! 30th Avenue Restaurants, Bars, Nightlife and ShoppingGenerous closet spaceNo petsUtilities are not includedMust See! You Won'T Regret!Exclusive with Sterling23 RealtyContact Listing Agents for a tour:DMITRY 9I7-972-9644 Sterling6189