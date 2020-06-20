All apartments in Queens
36-10 28th Ave 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

36-10 28th Ave 5

36-10 28th Avenue · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36-10 28th Avenue, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Dishwasher. Elevator. Laundry. Balcony. Parking - Property Id: 273763

WOW! Book fast!!!

Well-priced Luxurious 1-Bed Right at 28th Ave between 35th and 36th Streets, Astoria

June,1 2020

Central Air

Elevator & Laundry & Balcony

Great Area! 30Th Avenue Restaurants, Bars!

Parking may be available $350

Newly Renovated Apartment - Dishwasher, Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom.

2 Large Closets

5th Floor Elevator In A New Building

Dishwasher

No pets

Must See! You Won'T Regret!

Call Local Agents To Show You The Place:

Dmitry: 917-972-9644
Marina: 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273763
Property Id 273763

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5759407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have any available units?
36-10 28th Ave 5 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have?
Some of 36-10 28th Ave 5's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36-10 28th Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
36-10 28th Ave 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36-10 28th Ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 36-10 28th Ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 36-10 28th Ave 5 does offer parking.
Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36-10 28th Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 36-10 28th Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 36-10 28th Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36-10 28th Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 36-10 28th Ave 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36-10 28th Ave 5 has units with air conditioning.
