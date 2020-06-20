36-10 28th Ave 5

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Dishwasher. Elevator. Laundry. Balcony. Parking - Property Id: 273763



WOW! Book fast!!!



Well-priced Luxurious 1-Bed Right at 28th Ave between 35th and 36th Streets, Astoria



June,1 2020



Central Air



Elevator & Laundry & Balcony



Great Area! 30Th Avenue Restaurants, Bars!



Parking may be available $350



Newly Renovated Apartment - Dishwasher, Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom.



2 Large Closets



5th Floor Elevator In A New Building



Dishwasher



No pets



Must See! You Won'T Regret!



Call Local Agents To Show You The Place:



Dmitry: 917-972-9644

Marina: 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273763

Property Id 273763



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5759407)