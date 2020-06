Amenities

Lease Signed- Wonderful Corner Space,with Huge windows. Great Harlem location 840 sq.feet with 13 ft.ceilings. Northern light floods this space. Close to 125th Street and all it has to offer this space is 840 sq feet with a private bath. Retail / Medical or office will work beautifully..Food considered. Call or Email for an appointment. Near A,B, C,D trains and several bus lines.