35-21 79th Street 1fl

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bike storage

Unit 1fl Available 08/15/20 Mint Studio aprx 320sqf 79St/35Av 7 train 5 blks - Property Id: 305719



AVAILABLE sometime in Aug

1st floor

Rent $1400.

Security Dep $1400.

Broker Fee $1400.

each occupant $275. (managmt fee)

Rent 1st yr $1400. 2nd yr $1450.



Min annual income 1400 X 40 aprx. $55K+

Savings needed mo rent X 6 aprx $8.000 +



Video:

https://youtu.be/_gVjJFrlgRw



Refundable Move-In Dep $500.00

(fully refundable after move is completed)



Tenant pay Cooking Gas and Electric

Heat, hot & Cold water incl



Clean Credit, FICO score not below 700

Landlord, Bank, Income Verification's copy of 2 pay-stups

copy of latest tax-returns incl all W-2 forms

Copy of 2 photo I.D's

2 personal reference letters



Max 2 people occupancy

No Pets, No sponsor, Smoke free



Bright/Sunny, Quiet facing beautiful Garden

"The Monroe" Jackson Heights Historic District

Super, Laundry

Elevator, Storage lockers, bicycle storage



Fully updated bathroom

finished hardwood floors

Thermal windows

2 Lg over-sized Closets



more rentals log on to

www.1NYCrealty.com

No Pets Allowed



