35-21 79th Street 1fl

Unit 1fl Available 08/15/20 Mint Studio aprx 320sqf 79St/35Av 7 train 5 blks - Property Id: 305719
Call/Text Otto Nielsen
Broker
917-406-5816
AVAILABLE sometime in Aug
1st floor
Rent $1400.
Security Dep $1400.
Broker Fee $1400.
each occupant $275. (managmt fee)
Rent 1st yr $1400. 2nd yr $1450.
Min annual income 1400 X 40 aprx. $55K+
Savings needed mo rent X 6 aprx $8.000 +
Video:
https://youtu.be/_gVjJFrlgRw
Refundable Move-In Dep $500.00
(fully refundable after move is completed)
Tenant pay Cooking Gas and Electric
Heat, hot & Cold water incl
Clean Credit, FICO score not below 700
Landlord, Bank, Income Verification's copy of 2 pay-stups
copy of latest tax-returns incl all W-2 forms
Copy of 2 photo I.D's
2 personal reference letters
Max 2 people occupancy
No Pets, No sponsor, Smoke free
Bright/Sunny, Quiet facing beautiful Garden
"The Monroe" Jackson Heights Historic District
Super, Laundry
Elevator, Storage lockers, bicycle storage
Fully updated bathroom
finished hardwood floors
Thermal windows
2 Lg over-sized Closets
Property Id 305719
No Pets Allowed
