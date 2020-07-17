All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

35-21 79th Street 1fl

35-21 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

35-21 79th Street, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Unit 1fl Available 08/15/20 Mint Studio aprx 320sqf 79St/35Av 7 train 5 blks - Property Id: 305719

Call/Text Otto Nielsen
Broker
917-406-5816

AVAILABLE sometime in Aug
1st floor
Rent $1400.
Security Dep $1400.
Broker Fee $1400.
each occupant $275. (managmt fee)
Rent 1st yr $1400. 2nd yr $1450.

Min annual income 1400 X 40 aprx. $55K+
Savings needed mo rent X 6 aprx $8.000 +

Video:
https://youtu.be/_gVjJFrlgRw

Refundable Move-In Dep $500.00
(fully refundable after move is completed)

Tenant pay Cooking Gas and Electric
Heat, hot & Cold water incl

Clean Credit, FICO score not below 700
Landlord, Bank, Income Verification's copy of 2 pay-stups
copy of latest tax-returns incl all W-2 forms
Copy of 2 photo I.D's
2 personal reference letters

Max 2 people occupancy
No Pets, No sponsor, Smoke free

Bright/Sunny, Quiet facing beautiful Garden
"The Monroe" Jackson Heights Historic District
Super, Laundry
Elevator, Storage lockers, bicycle storage

Fully updated bathroom
finished hardwood floors
Thermal windows
2 Lg over-sized Closets

more rentals log on to
www.1NYCrealty.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305719
Property Id 305719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5877302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

