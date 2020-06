Amenities

NO BROKER FEE!



Rare luxury offer in Privately owned limestone house in Astoria. Right next to the R-train 46 st stop on Broadway.



Total gut renovation. As a tenant you will be enjoying the following brand new amenities:



-Hardwood oak floors throughout the apartment

-Customized Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchen and the bathroom with radiant heated bathroom floor

-New modern kitchen cabinets

-LG Washer/Dryer combo in the unit

-Stainless steel appliances from Frigidaire Gallery collection, gas stove with grill, microwave and dishwasher

-Bathroom vanity from Fresca with high-end Rain shower

-All switches with dimmers by LeGrand series



A slew of popular restaurants and bars near by. Plus a Health food store and organic grocery store at the corner of 46st/Broadway. You are surrounded by convenience and the charm of Astoria. Welcome home.