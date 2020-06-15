All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

31-57 31st Street

31-57 31st Street · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31-57 31st Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$2,889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Contact us to:

1. Watch a Video Tour

2. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 1-Bedroom Apartment Available May 1st at Astoria Central!

This sunny, modern 1 bedroom is in the heart of Astoria. The apartment features a sleek and contemporary kitchen with quartz countertops, a dishwasher, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. The unit also has ample closet space and oversized windows that flood the apartment with natural light and washer/dryer.

Astoria Central offers studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury rentals. This luxury development is centrally located in a neighborhood boasting dozens of dining and nightlife options, as well as a dynamic cultural scene. Enjoy an abundance of amenities, including a doorman, fully-equipped fitness center, resident lounge, private indoor parking, bike storage and a rooftop terrace with stunning panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline all only steps away from the subway and just minutes away from Midtown Manhattan.

Pet-Friendly Building!

Photos shown are of a similar unit
Equal housing opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-57 31st Street have any available units?
31-57 31st Street has a unit available for $2,889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-57 31st Street have?
Some of 31-57 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-57 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
31-57 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-57 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31-57 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 31-57 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 31-57 31st Street does offer parking.
Does 31-57 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31-57 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-57 31st Street have a pool?
No, 31-57 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 31-57 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 31-57 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31-57 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-57 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-57 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-57 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
