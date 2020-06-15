31-57 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Beautiful 1-Bedroom Apartment Available May 1st at Astoria Central!



This sunny, modern 1 bedroom is in the heart of Astoria. The apartment features a sleek and contemporary kitchen with quartz countertops, a dishwasher, and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. The unit also has ample closet space and oversized windows that flood the apartment with natural light and washer/dryer.



Astoria Central offers studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury rentals. This luxury development is centrally located in a neighborhood boasting dozens of dining and nightlife options, as well as a dynamic cultural scene. Enjoy an abundance of amenities, including a doorman, fully-equipped fitness center, resident lounge, private indoor parking, bike storage and a rooftop terrace with stunning panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline all only steps away from the subway and just minutes away from Midtown Manhattan.



Pet-Friendly Building!



Photos shown are of a similar unit

Equal housing opportunity!