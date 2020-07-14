31-50 33rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

PRIME LOCATION!! 33rd Street between Broadway & 31st Avenue!!Large 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained pre-war building with live in super.The apartment features lofty living room, king size bedroom, second king size bedroom, separated eat in windowed kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops, full size stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, gut renovated bathroom, natural light (eastern & southern exposure) through plenty of over sized windows, ample amount of closet space.Heat and hot water are included.Close proximity to major public transportation (N/W subway station and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan) 12-15 minute ride to Manhattan, as well as some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.* Actual Apartment Photos ** No Dogs/One cat per apartment only with the landlord's approval *