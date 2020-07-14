All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

31-50 33rd Street

31-50 33rd Street · (347) 471-4197
Location

31-50 33rd Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION!! 33rd Street between Broadway & 31st Avenue!!Large 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained pre-war building with live in super.The apartment features lofty living room, king size bedroom, second king size bedroom, separated eat in windowed kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops, full size stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, gut renovated bathroom, natural light (eastern & southern exposure) through plenty of over sized windows, ample amount of closet space.Heat and hot water are included.Close proximity to major public transportation (N/W subway station and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan) 12-15 minute ride to Manhattan, as well as some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.* Actual Apartment Photos ** No Dogs/One cat per apartment only with the landlord's approval *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-50 33rd Street have any available units?
31-50 33rd Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-50 33rd Street have?
Some of 31-50 33rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-50 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
31-50 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-50 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 31-50 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 31-50 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 31-50 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 31-50 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-50 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-50 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 31-50 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 31-50 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 31-50 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31-50 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-50 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-50 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-50 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
