*** Location *** Location *** Location *** Location41st and Broadway * Master bedroom has a half bathroom. * 1.5 bathrooms newly renovated.* Kitchen has been updated with open island concept great for entertaining. * A/C units, one is in the living room and the other two are in the bedrooms. * Ample closet space, 5 to be exact!* 2 private balcony's. * Hard wood floors through out apartment. * Great natural lighting.* Living room and dinning room.* Heat and hot water included.Great location. 2 Min walk to the Steinway M & R subway stop. only 10 minutes to Midtown. Near all the shops on broadway and steinway. 5 Minute walk to 30th Ave. Laundry 2 minutes away.Contact Andreas Kambanis your Astoria, Long Island City specialist today for a viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com