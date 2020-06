Amenities

*** Location *** Location *** Location *** Location41st and Broadway * Massive 3 Bedroom. * king size bedroom, queen and full.* Bathroom was just gut renovated.* Kitchen has been renovated with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space. * Ample closet space.* Hard wood floors through out apartment. * Great natural lighting.* Living room and dinning room.* Heat and hot water included.Great location. 2 Min walk to the Steinway M & R subway stop. only 10 minutes to Midtown. Near all the shops on broadway and steinway. 5 Minute walk to 30th Ave. Laundry 2 minutes away.Contact Andreas Kambanis your Astoria, Long Island City specialist today for a viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com