Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Large two bedroom apartment in Jackson Heights. The apartment offers 4 large closets and hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located near the Jackson Heights shopping center and Q47 bus(down the block). Just a 12-minute walk to the Roosevelt Ave subway station #E, F, M, R and 7 subway. Sorry, no pets. Tenant pays gas and electric, owner provides, heat and water