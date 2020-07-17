All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 30-95 29TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
30-95 29TH ST.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

30-95 29TH ST.

30-95 29th Street · (347) 291-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

30-95 29th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
VIRTUAL SHOWING-FRIENDLY! Please contact for further details. Beautiful and recently renovated 2Bed/1Bath available for immediate occupancy in Astoria! 2.5 blocks to 30th Ave Subway! Abundant nightlife and shopping options nearby! The master bedroom can fit a Queen sized bed, and the second bedroom can fit a full-sized bed.1st floor unit, NO ELEVATOR.Modern kitchen with full stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Abundant natural light, TONS of storage space, see photos. Apartment Amenities: Living room and Kitchen with Beautiful Wooden Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. - Laundry in Building - Heat and hot water included in rent.- Live-in Super. - 3rd Floor Walk-up (NO ELEVATOR) - Guarantors welcome!Quiet, and Well-Managed Building CATS ONLY This will go quickly! Don't miss out! Call/text Ben at 347-291-1761 to schedule a view!*NO BROKER FEE *Actual Photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-95 29TH ST. have any available units?
30-95 29TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 30-95 29TH ST. have?
Some of 30-95 29TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-95 29TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
30-95 29TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-95 29TH ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30-95 29TH ST. is pet friendly.
Does 30-95 29TH ST. offer parking?
No, 30-95 29TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 30-95 29TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-95 29TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-95 29TH ST. have a pool?
No, 30-95 29TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 30-95 29TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 30-95 29TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 30-95 29TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-95 29TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-95 29TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-95 29TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 30-95 29TH ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity