30-95 29TH ST.

VIRTUAL SHOWING-FRIENDLY! Please contact for further details. Beautiful and recently renovated 2Bed/1Bath available for immediate occupancy in Astoria! 2.5 blocks to 30th Ave Subway! Abundant nightlife and shopping options nearby! The master bedroom can fit a Queen sized bed, and the second bedroom can fit a full-sized bed.1st floor unit, NO ELEVATOR.Modern kitchen with full stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Abundant natural light, TONS of storage space, see photos. Apartment Amenities: Living room and Kitchen with Beautiful Wooden Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. - Laundry in Building - Heat and hot water included in rent.- Live-in Super. - 3rd Floor Walk-up (NO ELEVATOR) - Guarantors welcome!Quiet, and Well-Managed Building CATS ONLY This will go quickly! Don't miss out! Call/text Ben at 347-291-1761 to schedule a view!*NO BROKER FEE *Actual Photos