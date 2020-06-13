All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 30-50 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
30-50 21st Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

30-50 21st Street

30-50 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

30-50 21st Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Look No Further!!! Get the best secret deals right now! Contact me for a special list of NO FEE UNITS that are not even listed! Video Tours available!You have found your perfect Home!! Spacious Bedroom with massive living room for NO FEE! Just in time for the new year you will be amazed by this truly special unit. This high floor 1 Bedroom is flooded with light. This home features Double height windows, recessed lighting and super high ceilings. Tons of space and light radiate through this home. This unit also has stunning dark wood cabinetry and natural oak flooring along with stainless steel appliances that complete this fantastic space.The apartments at 30-50 21st Street will provide future residents the ultimate Astoria living experience that offers an impressive display of refined details and elegant finishes.Each unit is thought-fully designed and accented with beautiful oak wood flooring, Stackable Bosch washer & dryer units, individual A/C & heating units and video intercom. The open kitchens have Caesarstone countertops, custom cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package. All baths feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone vanities and radiant floor heating. Most of the apartments also have private outdoor space with skyline views of Manhattan.Residents also have access to the fitness center, and the lush rooftop terrace fully equipped with grills, cabanas, outdoor showers, lush landscaping, along with dining and lounge areas. Additional amenities include dry cleaning pick-up/delivery services, bike storage and on-site parking. There is a part time doorman from 8-4PM.*The actual rent is $2650 and there are no other concessions. This unit does not have outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-50 21st Street have any available units?
30-50 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 30-50 21st Street have?
Some of 30-50 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-50 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
30-50 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-50 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 30-50 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 30-50 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 30-50 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 30-50 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-50 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-50 21st Street have a pool?
No, 30-50 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 30-50 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 30-50 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30-50 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30-50 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30-50 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30-50 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice