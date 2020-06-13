Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Look No Further!!! Get the best secret deals right now! Contact me for a special list of NO FEE UNITS that are not even listed! Video Tours available!You have found your perfect Home!! Spacious Bedroom with massive living room for NO FEE! Just in time for the new year you will be amazed by this truly special unit. This high floor 1 Bedroom is flooded with light. This home features Double height windows, recessed lighting and super high ceilings. Tons of space and light radiate through this home. This unit also has stunning dark wood cabinetry and natural oak flooring along with stainless steel appliances that complete this fantastic space.The apartments at 30-50 21st Street will provide future residents the ultimate Astoria living experience that offers an impressive display of refined details and elegant finishes.Each unit is thought-fully designed and accented with beautiful oak wood flooring, Stackable Bosch washer & dryer units, individual A/C & heating units and video intercom. The open kitchens have Caesarstone countertops, custom cherry wood cabinets and stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package. All baths feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone vanities and radiant floor heating. Most of the apartments also have private outdoor space with skyline views of Manhattan.Residents also have access to the fitness center, and the lush rooftop terrace fully equipped with grills, cabanas, outdoor showers, lush landscaping, along with dining and lounge areas. Additional amenities include dry cleaning pick-up/delivery services, bike storage and on-site parking. There is a part time doorman from 8-4PM.*The actual rent is $2650 and there are no other concessions. This unit does not have outdoor space.