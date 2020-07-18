All apartments in Queens
30-02 39th Avenue

30-02 39th Avenue · (917) 286-7372
Location

30-02 39th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
yoga
The apartment features high ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling industrial windows showcasing views of the Manhattan skyline and the tranquil interior park. Interior finishes include custom kitchens with quartz countertops and Bosch appliances and beautifully appointed bathrooms with custom brass fixtures and Restoration Hardware accessories. The residence also features digitally programmable thermostats for ultimate climate control as well as Bosch washers and dryers.Amenities include:-Rooftop Pool Club featuring a 70' long salt water pool with sundeck, lounges, barbecues, dining areas, and bocce courts-Tranquil half-acre interior park-Greenhouse for year-round gardening and events-5,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Fitness Club-Yoga studio, spin studio, and a private workout studio-Dedicated outdoor exercise space-Residents lounge-Gourmet catering kitchen with private dining-Library-Collaborative and private work space-Basketball court-Golf simulator with 15 course options-Game room with vintage arcade games and more-Indoor bike storage-24-hour attended lobby concierge-Valet with dry-cleaning, laundry, apartment cleaning, and dogwalking services-On-site Lifestyle Director-On-site indoor valet parking garage accessible directly from the buildingNet rent advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-02 39th Avenue have any available units?
30-02 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 30-02 39th Avenue have?
Some of 30-02 39th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-02 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30-02 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-02 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 30-02 39th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 30-02 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 30-02 39th Avenue offers parking.
Does 30-02 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-02 39th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-02 39th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 30-02 39th Avenue has a pool.
Does 30-02 39th Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 30-02 39th Avenue has accessible units.
Does 30-02 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-02 39th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-02 39th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30-02 39th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
