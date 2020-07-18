30-02 39th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible basketball court bocce court business center clubhouse concierge elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby valet service yoga

The apartment features high ceilings and expansive floor-to-ceiling industrial windows showcasing views of the Manhattan skyline and the tranquil interior park. Interior finishes include custom kitchens with quartz countertops and Bosch appliances and beautifully appointed bathrooms with custom brass fixtures and Restoration Hardware accessories. The residence also features digitally programmable thermostats for ultimate climate control as well as Bosch washers and dryers.Amenities include:-Rooftop Pool Club featuring a 70' long salt water pool with sundeck, lounges, barbecues, dining areas, and bocce courts-Tranquil half-acre interior park-Greenhouse for year-round gardening and events-5,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Fitness Club-Yoga studio, spin studio, and a private workout studio-Dedicated outdoor exercise space-Residents lounge-Gourmet catering kitchen with private dining-Library-Collaborative and private work space-Basketball court-Golf simulator with 15 course options-Game room with vintage arcade games and more-Indoor bike storage-24-hour attended lobby concierge-Valet with dry-cleaning, laundry, apartment cleaning, and dogwalking services-On-site Lifestyle Director-On-site indoor valet parking garage accessible directly from the buildingNet rent advertised