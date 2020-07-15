/
Molloy College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:59 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near Molloy College
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
30 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,770
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
7 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,651
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,838
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
55 Howard Pl
55 Howard Place, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious And All Updated Colonial Including 3 Bedrooms, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
103 Lawson St
103 Lawson Street, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Br Apartment. Large Master Bedroom W/Lg Closet. Bar Stool Eat-In-Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Newer Carpeting in LR and BR. Street Parking. Heat and Water Included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
4 S Kensington Ave
4 South Kensington Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Wow! Location, Location! Front & Rear Door Entrance 1st Level, Main Floor of Home. Beautifully Updated. Lots of Windows & Natural Light. Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher All New! Paved Backyard. Basement Storage & Garage Included. Prime RVC.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
2487 Rockville Centre Pkwy
2487 Rockville Center Parkway, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful Cape with Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 Beds First Floor, Full Bath First Floor, Master Bed 2nd Floor with Walk-In Closet and Full Bath, Granite Kitchen with SS Appliances, Dining Room Drenched in Natural Sunlight, Full Basement + Florida Room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole House For Rent. Walk To Hofstra University, drive 8 min to adelph university, 3 min drive to Nassau county college, close to Shop and Supermarket*****Available Move In anytime.******
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautifully renovated in January 2020 whole cape style house rental (NO BASEMENT). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2/3 bedrooms, AND/OR large family room and spa like bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
186 Greengrove Avenue
186 Greengrove Avenue, Uniondale, NY
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 186 Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
21 Meadow Strret Street
21 Meadow Street, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2999 sqft
Garden City Schools. Walk to LIRR and public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
12 Hamilton Place
12 Hamilton Place, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
800 sqft
New renovated one bedroom apartment in the village of Garden City. Features large size bedroom and living room, Eat in Kitchen, Live-in Super in the building. Walking distance to LIRR Garden City Station, Library, and 7th Street town center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
24 Linhurst Pl
24 Lindhurst Place, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1 bdr rental unit with updated kitchen and full bath. Close to all in RVC. 2 driveway spots available for parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
5 S Village Avenue
5 S Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lynbrook
103 Charles St
103 Charles Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2nd Floor Duplex Apartment.. Spacious, Updated and Bright! Huge Finished Attic with Loads of Storage Space. Driveway Parking for 1 Car Only
