Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

27-34 21st.

27-34 21st Street · (415) 465-0850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
27-34 21st Street, Queens, NY 11102
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
rent controlled
air conditioning
accessible
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
rent controlled
Located on 21st St & 28th Ave
8 mins to the N &W &ndash; 30th Ave or Astoria Blvd &ndash; Bus to F trains steps away &ndash; Ferry to all stops
10 mins from Manhattan

Spacious One Bedroom with Large Balcony. Bedroom Comfortably Fits a Queen Size Bed with ample room for additional furnishings.
Kitchen features a dishwasher plenty of cabinet space.
Large Living room with access to private balcony with views and great natural lighting.
Building Includes Elevator, Virtual Doorman, Dishwasher, Balcony, Rooftop Access and Laundry in the Building.
High Ceilings, Plenty of Natural Light & Closet Space

Heat, Hot Water & Cooking Gas Included
No Pets Please!

Short Distance From a Variety of Restaurants, Bars, Markets, Astoria Park, etc.

Features:
*Balcony
*Dishwasher
*Elevator
*Hardwood Floors
*Highspeed Internet
*Laundry in Building
*Live-in-Super
*Open View
*PTAC Cooling/Heating Units
*Rent Stabilized
*Roof Deck
*Security Cameras
*wheelchair Access

For a chance to view Astoria newest luxury residential high-rise please call or text Fion Pan 415-465-0850

Fion Pan
Licensed Real Estate Salesperson
Phone: 415-465-0850

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 27-34 21st. have any available units?
27-34 21st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 27-34 21st. have?
Some of 27-34 21st.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-34 21st. currently offering any rent specials?
27-34 21st. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-34 21st. pet-friendly?
No, 27-34 21st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 27-34 21st. offer parking?
No, 27-34 21st. does not offer parking.
Does 27-34 21st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27-34 21st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-34 21st. have a pool?
No, 27-34 21st. does not have a pool.
Does 27-34 21st. have accessible units?
Yes, 27-34 21st. has accessible units.
Does 27-34 21st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27-34 21st. has units with dishwashers.
Does 27-34 21st. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27-34 21st. has units with air conditioning.
