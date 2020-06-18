27-34 21st.

Amenities

Located on 21st St & 28th Ave

8 mins to the N &W – 30th Ave or Astoria Blvd – Bus to F trains steps away – Ferry to all stops

10 mins from Manhattan



Spacious One Bedroom with Large Balcony. Bedroom Comfortably Fits a Queen Size Bed with ample room for additional furnishings.

Kitchen features a dishwasher plenty of cabinet space.

Large Living room with access to private balcony with views and great natural lighting.

Building Includes Elevator, Virtual Doorman, Dishwasher, Balcony, Rooftop Access and Laundry in the Building.

High Ceilings, Plenty of Natural Light & Closet Space



Heat, Hot Water & Cooking Gas Included

No Pets Please!



Short Distance From a Variety of Restaurants, Bars, Markets, Astoria Park, etc.



Features:

*Balcony

*Dishwasher

*Elevator

*Hardwood Floors

*Highspeed Internet

*Laundry in Building

*Live-in-Super

*Open View

*PTAC Cooling/Heating Units

*Rent Stabilized

*Roof Deck

*Security Cameras

*wheelchair Access



For a chance to view Astoria newest luxury residential high-rise please call or text Fion Pan 415-465-0850



Fion Pan

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

Phone: 415-465-0850