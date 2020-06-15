27-21 44th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym

Available for an Aug 1st lease start. Gorgeous 1 bed in a luxury condo. The apt is lined with oversized windows, which allows in great natural light all day. Full on southern exposure with open views of Long Island City and Brooklyn. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with white shaker cabinets, a subway tile backsplash, Technistone quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances. The bathroom is outfitted with Signature fixtures and Calacatta Prima marble tiles on the floors and walls. Custom Blinds on every window. Washer/dryer in unit. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout. Non-smokers only. No pets please.



Located in The Harrison, Long Island City's tallest completed condominium. Building amenities include a full time concierge, a fully furnished roof deck with a 360-degree panoramic view of Manhattan, a lounge, a fitness center, and a children's playroom. Steps from the Court Square station where you can access the E, G, M, or 7 trains. Surrounded by great local hangouts, restaurants, and cultural destinations. Call or email to set up an appointment.



Please note that 601 faces south and has open views.,NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE Only 1 bed available with southern exposure and a storage cage in the building.



Be the first to live in this beautiful new apartment. THE ONLY SOUTH FACING 1 BED AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Available for a November occupancy. The apt is lined with oversized windows, which allow in great natural light all day. Full on southern exposure with open views of Long Island City and Brooklyn. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with white shaker cabinets, a subway tile backsplash, Technistone quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances. The bathroom is outfitted with Signature fixtures and Calacatta Prima marble tiles on the floors and walls. Custom Blinds just installed! Washer/dryer in unit.Wide plank hardwood floors throughout. The rent includes 1 storage cage.



Non-smokers only. No pets please.

*Advertised rent is Net Effective Rent with 1 Month Free on an 18 Month Lease