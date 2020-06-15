All apartments in Queens
27-21 44th Drive

27-21 44th Drive · (646) 290-4059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27-21 44th Drive, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$3,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
Available for an Aug 1st lease start. Gorgeous 1 bed in a luxury condo. The apt is lined with oversized windows, which allows in great natural light all day. Full on southern exposure with open views of Long Island City and Brooklyn. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with white shaker cabinets, a subway tile backsplash, Technistone quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances. The bathroom is outfitted with Signature fixtures and Calacatta Prima marble tiles on the floors and walls. Custom Blinds on every window. Washer/dryer in unit. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout. Non-smokers only. No pets please.

Located in The Harrison, Long Island City's tallest completed condominium. Building amenities include a full time concierge, a fully furnished roof deck with a 360-degree panoramic view of Manhattan, a lounge, a fitness center, and a children's playroom. Steps from the Court Square station where you can access the E, G, M, or 7 trains. Surrounded by great local hangouts, restaurants, and cultural destinations. Call or email to set up an appointment.

Please note that 601 faces south and has open views.,NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE Only 1 bed available with southern exposure and a storage cage in the building.

Be the first to live in this beautiful new apartment. THE ONLY SOUTH FACING 1 BED AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Available for a November occupancy. The apt is lined with oversized windows, which allow in great natural light all day. Full on southern exposure with open views of Long Island City and Brooklyn. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with white shaker cabinets, a subway tile backsplash, Technistone quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances. The bathroom is outfitted with Signature fixtures and Calacatta Prima marble tiles on the floors and walls. Custom Blinds just installed! Washer/dryer in unit.Wide plank hardwood floors throughout. The rent includes 1 storage cage.

Non-smokers only. No pets please.
*Advertised rent is Net Effective Rent with 1 Month Free on an 18 Month Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-21 44th Drive have any available units?
27-21 44th Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27-21 44th Drive have?
Some of 27-21 44th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-21 44th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27-21 44th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-21 44th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27-21 44th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 27-21 44th Drive offer parking?
No, 27-21 44th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 27-21 44th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27-21 44th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-21 44th Drive have a pool?
No, 27-21 44th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 27-21 44th Drive have accessible units?
No, 27-21 44th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27-21 44th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27-21 44th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27-21 44th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27-21 44th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
